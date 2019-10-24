India, Pakistan sign Kartarpur corridor agreement, online registration for pilgrims begins

India and Pakistan on Thursday signed an agreement to operationalise the Kartarpur corridor. Addressing a press conference after inking the agreement, Ministry of Home Affairs Joint Secretary SCL Das said that the signing of the agreement means that a formal framework has been laid down by India and Pakistan on Kartarpur Corridor. "With the signing of this agreement, a formal framework has been laid down for operationalisation of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor," Das said.

The MHA Joint Secretary added that the Kartarpur corridor will be open for Indian persons of all faith and the travel will be visa-free. Das, however, noted that the pilgrims will have to carry a valid passport. "Indian pilgrims of all faith and persons of Indian origin they can use the #KartarpurCorridor. The travel will be visa-free. Pilgrims need to carry only a valid passport," Das remarked.

"Corridor will be open from dawn to dusk. Pilgrims travelling in morning will have to return on the same day. Corridor will be operational throughout the yr, except on notified days, to be informed in advance," added Das.

Das also said that the online portal (http://prakashpurb550.mha.gov.in) for registration of pilgrims has gone live today. The MHA Joint Secretary also told media that Pakistan has agreed to make sufficient provision for ‘langar’ and distribution of ‘prasad’ in the premises of Gurdwara.

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab. Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Indian side of Kartarpur corridor on November 9, while his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan will inaugurate the project from Pakistan's side on the same day.