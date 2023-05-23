topStoriesenglish2611979
INDIA POST RECRUITMENT 2023

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Apply For Over 12000 Vacancies At indiapostgdsonline.gov.in- Check Notification, Eligibility And Other Details Here

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: India Post will recruit candidates for GDS posts. Eligible candidates can apply online at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, scroll down for more information.

 

May 23, 2023

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: India Post has issued a job notification for 12828 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). BOs are currently being recruited in unbanked villages. The online application form can be found at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Candidates must apply online by June 11, 2023. However, the correction can be done between June 12 and 14, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 12828 posts in the organization.

Candidates who are chosen will be hired as Branch Postmasters (BPMs), Assistant Branch Postmasters (ABPMs), and Dak Sevaks. The Department will publish a list of candidates who have been shortlisted for employment on its website and the GDS Online Portal.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Name of the Organization India Post
Name of the Post Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) [Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch
Postmaster (ABPM)] 
Number of Vacancies 12828 
Starting Date of Online Application May 22, 2023
Last Date of Online Application June 11, 2023
Online Application Link indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with Mathematics and English (studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognised Board of School Education in India by the Government of India/State Governments/Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS. The candidate's age should be between 18 and 40 years old.

India Post Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

  • Minimum age -18 years
  • Maximum age - 40 years

India Post Recruitment 2023; direct link for notification

India Post Jobs 2023: Selection Process

Shortlisting of candidates is based on marks obtained/conversion of Grades/Points to Mark in the Secondary School Examination of 10th Standard of Approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals.

India Post Vacancies 2023: Here's how to submit the application form

Step 1: Registration - Students must click on the 'Registration Tab' and enter their information such as their mobile number, email address, name, father's name, date of birth, gender, and so on.

Step 2: Submit Online Application - Following registration, students must input their registration number and select the circle option.

Step 3: Choose Preferences - An applicant can only apply one or more for vacant posts of GDS in only one of the selected divisions one or more.

Step 4: Take the printout of the application form

Applicants must pay a fee of Rs.100/- for all positions advertised in their preferred Division. However, all female candidates, SC/ST applicants, PwD applicants, and Transwomen applicants are excused from paying the application cost.

