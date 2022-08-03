India Post Office Recruitment 2022: India Post recruitment 2022 notification is released for the post of Technical Supervisor on the official website--indiapost.gov.in. The application procedure was launched by India Post on July 23 and, in accordance with the notification, will last for 60 days following the publication of the notification. Candidates who are interested in the positions may confirm their eligibility and submit an offline application. Candidates must use speed post to submit their applications.

Candidates applying for the Technical Supervisor posts should be between 22 and 30 years as of July 1, 2018. The candidate's upper age limit would be relaxed as per the official announcement. ALSO READ: TS ICET 2022: Answer key TOMORROW

India Post Office Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

According to the India Post's requirements for educational background, applicants must possess a degree or diploma in mechanical or automotive engineering from any accredited university as well as two years of practical experience working for a reputable automaker or in a government workshop.

The applicant must have passed the matriculation exam or hold an equivalent certificate and have at least five years of practical experience working in a factory or workshop that produces fixes, or maintains internal combustion engines.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Required Documents

Age Proof

Educational Qualification

Technical qualification

Experience certificate

Citizenship proof

Two copies of recent passport-size photographs signed across by the candidate. One should be pasted in the application form and the other should be attached to the application form.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Application process

Applications must be submitted in an envelope clearly marked with the position for which they are being considered and should be addressed to "The Senior Manager, Mail Motor Services, 139, Beleghata Road, Kolkata-700015." Only Speed Post/Registered Post should be used to send applications, and they must be received by 5 p.m. within 60 (sixty) days after the day this advertisement appeared in Employment News.