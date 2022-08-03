NewsIndia
TS ICET 2022

TS ICET 2022: Answer key TOMORROW at icet.tsche.ac.in- Check time and more details here

TS ICET 2022 answer key will be available on the official website icet.tsche.ac.in tomorrow,  August 4, scroll down for more details.

Aug 03, 2022

TS ICET 2022: TSCHE will release the TS ICET 2022 answer key tomorrow, August 4. The preliminary TS ICET answer key 2022 will be available in online mode on the TSICET official website- icet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates will have to provide their registration number and ICET hall ticket number for downloading the TS ICET 2022 preliminary answer key 2022. The TS ICET 2022 exam was conducted on July 27 and July 28 in the morning and noon slots.

TSCHE will also provide an opportunity to raise objections on answer key. The candidates can raise objections on answer key till August 8, 5 PM.

TS ICET 2022: Here is how to download the answer key

Follow these stepwise instructions to access the TS ICET 2022 answer key

Go to the official webpage of TS ICET- icet.tsche.ac.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the 'TS ICET Answer Key 2022' link (it will be live when the answer key is released)

Candidates will be redirected to a new window

TS ICET 2022 answer key will be displayed in PDF file format on the screen

Candidates can check and tally their answers

Save the answer key by downloading it or taking a printout of the same for future use.

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test was held on July 27 and 28 in two shifts. The exam was conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

