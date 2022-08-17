India Post Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 98000 vacancies across 23 circles at indiapost.gov.in- Check eligibility and other details here
India Post Recruitment 2022: India Post has invited applications from eligible Indian citizens to apply for the postman, mail guards, and other posts at the official website, scroll down for more details.
India Post Recruitment 2022: India Post has invited applications from eligible Indian citizens to apply for the postman, mail guards, and other posts. Interested candidates can download the recruitment notification from the India Post website indiapost.gov.in. A total of 98,083 positions will be filled in the company during this recruitment campaign. It should be mentioned that the government has authorized openings for empty positions in 23 circles all around the nation.
In addition to this, stenographer-related posts have also been approved circle-wise. In Andhra Pradesh, up to 1166 MTS positions, 108 mail guard positions, and 2289 postmen positions have been sanctioned. 1553 postmen, 82 mail guards, and 878 MTS have received approval under the Telangana circle. ALSO READ: TS LAWCET 2022 Results to be announced TODAY
India Post Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
- Postman: 59099 posts
- Mailguard: 1445 posts
- Multi-Tasking(MTS): 37539 posts
India Post Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates for these positions must have completed Class 10 and possess a foundational understanding of computers. Some positions need candidates to have passed the intermediate or Class 12 exam. Candidates must read the official notification to check the educational qualifications and the process for submitting applications, as the requirements for each post vary.
India Post Recruitment 2022: Age Limit
Candidates applying for the post office job vacancies must be between the ages of 18 and 32.
India Post Recruitment 2022; direct link here
India Post Jobs 2022: Here’s how to apply
- Visit indiapost.gov.in, the department's official website.
- Go to the homepage and select the recruitment link.
- Pick the position for which you wish to apply and review the requirements
- Sign up for an account.
- Complete the form.
- Submit and pay the fees
- Download the acknowledgement form, save it, and print it out for future use.
