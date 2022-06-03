India Post Recruitment 2022: The India Post has called for applications to recruit candidates for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) posts as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevak. Through this recruitment drive, the company is looking to fill over 38,000 vacant posts and the application process is online. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The last date to apply for India Post Recruitment 2022 is June 05, 2022. The official notification for the recruitment process is attached to this article scroll down for more details about this vacancy.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

This recruitment drive will fill up 38,926 vacant posts in the organization on various posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevak.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Online application commencement date: May 2, 2022

Last date to apply: June 5, 2022

India Post Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the GDS posts must have a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates must be between 18 to 40 years of age.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Here's How to apply