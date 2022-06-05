हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India Post Recruitment

India Post Recruitment 2022: Hurry! Last day to apply for over 38000 GDS posts at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in- Check details here

Image credit: Twitter

New Delhi: The India Post will conclude the applications for the engagement of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevak on over 38,000 vacant posts in the organisation today (June 5, 2022). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of the India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in which was commenced on May 2, 2022.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 38,926 vacant posts in the organization on various posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevak.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Online application commencement date: May 2, 2022

Click Here For Detailed Notification

last date to apply: June 5, 2022

India Post Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the GDS posts must have Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India.

"The candidate should have studied the local language i.e. (Name of Local language) at least up to the 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects]," stated the India Post in the official notification.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022:  Age Limit

Candidates must be between 18 to 40 years of age.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022:  Here's How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Registration' tab

Step 3: In the newly opened window fill in your details and upload all the required documents

Click Here For Direct Link To Apply

Step 4: Pay the application fee and submit your application form

Step 5: Download your application form and take a print put for future reference.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the merit position of the and the preference of posts submitted. ALSO READ- Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies at ssc.nic.in- Check details

