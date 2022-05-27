New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) of India has released the notification for application of recruitment of Head Constables (Ministerial) in Delhi Police. The online registration process for the posts commenced on May 17 and will conclude on June 16, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website SSC: ssc.nic.in.

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive will fill up 835 vacant posts, of which 559 are for male and 276 are for female candidates, as per the official notification.

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment: Exam details

The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the examination in ‘Computer Based Examination’ (CBE) Mode on Pan India basis depending on the number of applications from different states and UTs. The Computer Based Examination would be conducted in English and Hindi only,” reads the notification.

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment: Essential Qualification

The candidates should be 10+2 pass or possess equivalent qualifications at the time of applying for the post.

(i) 10 + 2 (Senior Secondary) pass or equivalent from a recognized Board at the time of filling the application form.

(ii) Professional Attainments:

Speed in English Typing - 30 words per minute.

OR

Speed in Hindi Typing - 25 words per minute.

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Candidates applying for the posts must be of 18 to 25 years of age as on January 01, 2022.

