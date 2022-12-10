India Post Recruitment 2022: Skilled artisan posts on offer, check vacancies, eligibility and more here

India Post Recruitment 2022: The India Post has released notification for recruitment to the post of Skilled Artisans under General Central Service Group C Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial for various trades including MV Mechanic, MV Electrician, Copper & Tinsmith and Upholster. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the India Post official website - indiapost.gov.in. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for India Post recruitment is January 9, 2023.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details for Skilled Artisans posts

MV Mechanic - 4 Posts

MV Electrician (Skilled) - 1 Post

Copper and Tinsmith - 1 Post

Upholster - 1 Post

India Post Skilled Artisans Recruitment 2022: Eligibity

Educational Qualification

A certificate in the respective trade from any Technical Institution recognised by the Government or 8th Passed with experience of 1 year in the respective trade

A candidate who applies for the trade of MV Mechanic should possess a valid Driving Licence (HMV) to drive any vehicle in service in order to test it.

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the above metioned posts must be between 18 to 30 years of age as on July 1, 2022.

India Post Skilled Artisans Pay scale

Rs 19900 to Rs 63200

India Post Skilled Artisans Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Candidates can submit their application to ‘The Senior Manager (JAG), Mail Motor Service, No.37, Greams Road, Chennai- 600006' and should be sent through speed post/registered post.

The separate application should be sent for each trade in a separate envelope if applied for more than one trade and the candidate should superscribe on the envelope and application. The last date of application is 09 January 2023.