INDIA POST RECRUITMENT

India Post Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for 10th pass, apply at indiapost.gov.in- Check details here

Candidates can apply online through the official site of the India Post- indiapost.gov.in till July 20, 2022. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 06:36 PM IST
  • The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 24 posts in the India Post
  • The last date to apply is July 20, 2022

India Post Recruitment 2022: India Post has invited applications for the recruitment of Staff Car Driver posts in the organisation. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of the India Post- indiapost.gov.in. The last date to apply is July 20, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 24 posts in the India Post.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Staff Car Driver: 24 posts

India Post Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

  • Pass certificated of 10th standard from a recognized Board or an Institute.
  • Possession of a valid driver’s license for light and heavy motor vehicles.
  • Knowledge of motor mechanism.
  • Experience of driving lightweight and heavyweight motor vehicles for a minimum of three years.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Candidates can apply through the official website, indiapost.gov.in. Candidates will have to submit their application form to, “The Senior Manager (JAG), Mail Motor Service, No. 37, Greams Road, Chennai- 600006.” 
"The candidates who apply for the post will not be allowed to withdraw their candidature subsequently,” read the official notice. 

India Post RecruitmentIndia PostRecruitment 2022India Post Recruitment 2022Government jobsjob alert

