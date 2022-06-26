India Post Recruitment 2022: India Post has invited applications for the recruitment of Staff Car Driver posts in the organisation. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of the India Post- indiapost.gov.in. The last date to apply is July 20, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 24 posts in the India Post.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Staff Car Driver: 24 posts

India Post Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Pass certificated of 10th standard from a recognized Board or an Institute.

Possession of a valid driver’s license for light and heavy motor vehicles.

Knowledge of motor mechanism.

Experience of driving lightweight and heavyweight motor vehicles for a minimum of three years.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Candidates can apply through the official website, indiapost.gov.in. Candidates will have to submit their application form to, “The Senior Manager (JAG), Mail Motor Service, No. 37, Greams Road, Chennai- 600006.”

"The candidates who apply for the post will not be allowed to withdraw their candidature subsequently,” read the official notice.

