हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sharjah

India raises with Pakistan issue of Srinagar-Sharjah flight being not allowed overflight

The route was inaugurated by home minister Amit Shah last month providing direct connectivity between the Indian and Saudi city.

India raises with Pakistan issue of Srinagar-Sharjah flight being not allowed overflight
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representational use only

New Delhi: India has raised the issue of Srinagar-Sharjah flight not being given overflight clearance with Pakistan. The route was inaugurated by home minister Amit Shah last month providing direct connectivity between the Indian and Saudi city. Earlier the flight had taken Pakistani airspace, which was later withdrawn. 

Sources said that the " matter was promptly taken up with Pakistan through diplomatic channels". While Pakistani authorities had granted overflight clearance to GoFirst flights to operate the Srinagar - Sharjah sector on 23rd, 24th , 26th and 28th of October 2021, the country had put clearance for the same flight on hold for the period 31 October to 30 November 2021.

The rerouting of flight led to addition increase in flying time by over 30 minutes. It naturally also increases the cost for the budget airlines and impacts many from the region going to Saudi Arabia for business and pilgrimage. Sources explained that India has "requested Pakistan to grant overflight clearance for this flight in the larger interest of the common people who have booked tickets on this route."

In the past as well, Pakistan had blocked its airspace to Indian civilians' flights in the aftermath of Balakot airstrikes in 2019.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SharjahIndiaPakistanAmit ShahSaudi Arabia
Next
Story

Results of bypolls have produced a by-product: Chidambaram's dig at excise duty cut on petrol, diesel

Must Watch

PT7M42S

Heavy fall in the price of Petrol-Diesel on the festival of Diwali