New Delhi: India on Thursday (June 23, 2022) resumed its diplomatic presence in Kabul as it deployed a team in its embassy in the Afghan capital, over 10 months after it pulled out its officials from the mission following the Taliban's capture of power. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement, said an Indian technical team has reached Kabul on Thursday and has been deployed in the embassy there.

The reopening of the embassy came three weeks after an Indian team led by JP Singh, MEA's point person for Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran, visited Kabul and met acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi and some other members of the Taliban dispensation.

"In order to closely monitor and coordinate the efforts of various stakeholders for the effective delivery of humanitarian assistance and in continuation of our engagement with the Afghan people, an Indian technical team has reached Kabul today and has been deployed in our embassy there," the Ministry of External Affairs said. "Recently, another Indian team visited Kabul to oversee the delivery operations of our humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and met with senior members of the Taliban," it said, referring to the visit to Kabul by the Singh-led team.

The MEA said an assessment of the security situation was also carried out during the visit of that team. "Our longstanding links with Afghan society and our development partnership including humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan, will continue to guide our approach going forward," the MEA said. It said India has a historical and civilisational relationship with the people of Afghanistan. The MEA has been maintaining that the embassy was not shut as the local staff continued to function at the mission.