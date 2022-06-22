NewsWorld
PM MODI

Afghanistan earthquake: 'India ready to provide disaster relief material', says PM Modi

Afghanistan earthquake: PM Modi extended support to the people of Aghanistan after the country experienced a devastating earthquake on Wednesday (June 22).

Last Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 10:42 PM IST
  • PM Modi expressed anguish at the loss of lives caused by an earthquake in Afghanistan
  • A powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday

Trending Photos

Afghanistan earthquake: 'India ready to provide disaster relief material', says PM Modi

New Delhi: Expressing anguish at the loss of lives and devastation caused by an earthquake in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that India is ready to provide all possible disaster relief material at the earliest. India stands by the people of Afghanistan, he said.

"Deeply saddened at the news of the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan today. My deepest condolences on loss of precious lives," he said in a tweet.

 

A powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 more in one of the country's deadliest quakes in decades, the state-run news agency reported. Officials warned that the already grim toll may still rise.

Also Read: Earthquake in Afghanistan: Death toll rises to 950, more casualties feared

''India stands by the people of Afghanistan in their difficult times and is ready to provide all possible disaster relief material at the earliest,'' Modi said.

Live TV

 

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Uddhav Thackeray's government set to fall in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Draupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha -- Who will become the next President of India?
DNA Video
DNA: Who says yoga is anti-Islamic?
DNA Video
DNA: Yoga is India's biggest soft power
DNA Video
DNA: Why are most of the people not happy with their jobs?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Super Dadi - 105 Year Old Grandma's health tips
DNA Video
DNA: Meet the 105 Year Old Champion Grandma
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 21 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Coaching centers instigate violence against 'Agnipath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Reforms lead us to new goals, PM Modi reacts on anti-Agnipath protests