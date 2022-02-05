India records 1.27 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 1059 deaths in the last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 1,27,952 new Covid-19 cases, 1,059 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,01,114, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday (February 5, 2022). The active cases stand at 13,31,648.

India reports 1,27,952 fresh #COVID19 cases, 2,30,814 recoveries, and 1059 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases: 13,31,648

Death toll: 5,01,114

Daily positivity rate: 7.98% Total vaccination: 1,68,98,17,199 pic.twitter.com/HAWlsyMnp0 — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

A decrease of 1,03,921 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 2,30,814 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,02,47,902.

The active cases comprise 3.16 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 95.64 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.98 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 11.21 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​168.98 crore. As many as 16,03,856 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Meanwhile, the US reached the grim milestone of 900,000 coronavirus deaths on Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. With the national case count topping 76.2 million, the death toll across the US rose to 900,528 as of Friday evening, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the tally.

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 390.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.72 million and vaccinations to over 10.02 billion.

Live TV