India records 1.49 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 1072 deaths in the last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 1,49,394 new Covid-19 cases, 1,072 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,00,055, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Friday (February 4, 2022). The active cases stand at 14,35,569.

India reports 1,49,394 fresh COVID cases (13% lower than yesterday), 2,46,674 recoveries, and 1072 deaths in the last 24 hours Active cases: 14,35,569

Death toll: 5,00,055

Daily positivity rate: 9.27% Total vaccination: 168.47 crore pic.twitter.com/lOiJUwbueG — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2022

A decrease of 98,352 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 2,46,674 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,00,17,088.

The active cases comprise 3.42 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 95.39 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 9.27 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 12.03 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​168.47 crore. As many as 16,11,666 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education on Thursday issued revised guidelines for the reopening of schools, allowing the states to take the final call based on their overall Covid situation. The guidelines have been prepared after consultation with states about the reopening of schools amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health) Niti Aayog said, "That (reopening of schools) has now been left to the state government. We explained these guidelines in more detail for the public to know and we hope that using these guidelines, there is a safe way of opening the schools and ensuring physical learning."

Dr Paul added, "These guidelines are from the union government in the form of advisory to the state governments and the states can take the decision based on their own overall situation using these guidelines as a guiding post. So these guidelines have been updated."

