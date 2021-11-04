हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

India records 12,885 new COVID-19 infections, 461 deaths; active cases lowest in 253 days

India records 12,885 new COVID-19 infections, 461 deaths; active cases lowest in 253 days

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 12,885 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's infection tally to 3,43,21,025, while the count of active cases has declined to 1,48,579, the lowest in 253 days, according to Union Health Ministry data on Thursday.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 4,59,652, with 461 daily fatalities being recorded, the data updated at 8 am showed. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 27 straight days, and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 130 consecutive days now.

 

 

The tally of active cases has declined to 1,48,579 which comprises 0.43 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.23 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said.

A decline of 2,630 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, as per the data.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for 31 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.17 per cent. This figure has been below two per cent for 41 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,37,12,794, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.34 per cent. The cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 107.63 crore.

India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

