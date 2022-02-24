India records 14,148 new Covid-19 cases, 302 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 14,148 new Covid-19 cases, 302 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,12,924, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Thursday (February 24, 2022). The active cases stand at 1,48,359.

India reports 14,148 fresh #COVID19 cases, 30,009 recoveries, and 302 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active case: 1,48,359 (0.35%)

Daily positivity rate: 1.22%

Total recoveries: 4,22,19,896

Death toll: 512924 Total vaccination: 1,76,52,31,385 (30,49,988) pic.twitter.com/YnnbgkpKsj — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

A decrease of 16,163 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 30,009 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,22,19,896.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.46 per cent. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.60 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​176.52 crore. As many as 11,55,147 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

The 302 new fatalities include 188 from Kerala and 23 from Maharashtra. A total of 5,12,924 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,656 from Maharashtra, 64,591 from Kerala, 39,866 from Karnataka, 37,993 from Tamil Nadu, 26,109 from Delhi, 23,445 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,159 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Live TV