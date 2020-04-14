India records 1,463 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, highest single-day rise: Health Ministry

India on Tuesday recorded a spike of 1,463 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, the highest increase in a single day, taking the total number of positive cases to 10,815, according to the Union Health Ministry. A total of 29 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 353 on Tuesday evening. As many as 1,19o people have been either cured, discharged, or migrated, it said. The total number of cases include 76 foreign nationals.

According to the ministry's data updated in the evening, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 2,337 followed by Delhi at 1,510 and Tamil Nadu at 1,173. COVID-19 cases have gone up to 879 in Rajasthan followed by 730 in Madhya Pradesh, 657 in Uttar Pradesh and 624 in Telangana.

Gujarat has 617 cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 473 and Kerala at 379. The number of novel coronavirus cases has risen to 270 in Jammu and Kashmir, 258 in Karnataka, 199 in Haryana and 190 in West Bengal. Punjab has reported 176 infections so far. Bihar has reported 66 cases, while Odisha has 55 coronavirus cases. 35 people were infected with the virus in Uttarakhand, while Himachal Pradesh has 32 cases followed by Assam and Chhattisgarh with 31 cases each.

Jharkhand has 24 cases, Chandigarh has 21 cases and Ladakh has 15, while 11 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Goa and Puducherry have reported seven COVID-19 infections each, Manipur and Tripura have two cases each, while Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya have reported a case each.

Of the total 353 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 160 fatalities, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 50, Delhi at 28, Gujarat at 26 and Telengana at 17.

Punjab has reported 12 deaths, Tamil Nadu 11 while Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported nine deaths each. West Bengal has reported seven deaths while five people have lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh. Jammu and Kashmir have reported four fatalities each while Kerala, Haryana and Rajasthan have recorded three deaths each. Jharkhand has reported two deaths. Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, and Odisha have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry's data.