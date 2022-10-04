India records 1,968 new Covid-19 infections, lowest in 133 days; active cases drop to 34,598

New Delhi: India recorded 1,968 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday (October 4, 2022), which is the lowest in 133 days, the Union Health Ministry said. The country had registered a total of 1,675 coronavirus cases on May 23.

With this, the number of active cases across the country has dropped to 34,598. A decline of 1,528 cases was recorded in the active Covid-19 case count in a span of the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,716 with 15 fatalities, which included eight deaths reconciled by Kerala, while the number of total recoveries increased to 4,40,36,152 with 3,481 patients recuperating in the last 24 hours.

The active cases now comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.74 per cent, the data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.94 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.29 per cent, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 218.80 cr, as per provisional reports till 7 am on Tuesday.