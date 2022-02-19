India records 22,270 new Covid-19 cases, 325 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 22,270 new Covid-19 cases, 325 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,11,230, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday (February 19, 2022). The active cases stand at 2,53,739.

India reports 22,270 fresh COVID cases (14% lower than yesterday), 60298 recoveries, and 325 deaths in the last 24 hours Active case: 2,53,739

Daily positivity rate: 1.8%

Total recoveries: 4,20,37,536

Death toll: 5,11,230 Total vaccination: 175.03 crore doses pic.twitter.com/MXoCA4rgPK — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2022

A decrease of 38,353 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 60,298 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,20,37,536.

The active cases comprise 0.59 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.21 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.80 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.50 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​175.03 crore. As many as 12,35,471 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 421.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.87 million and vaccinations to over 10.31 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 78,372,010 and 933,808, according to the CSSE.

The second worst-hit country in terms of cases is India, followed by Brazil (28,072,238 infections and 643,340 deaths).

