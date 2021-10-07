India records 22,431 fresh COVID-19 cases, 318 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 22,431 new COVID-19 cases and 318 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,38,94,312 and the total death toll to 4,49,856, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Thursday (October 7, 2021). Out of these, Kerala contributed 12,616 cases and 134 deaths.

Over 24,602 recoveries were also recorded in the country in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 3,32,00,258 and the active caseload now stands at 2,44,198. The country's active caseload declined by 2,489 in the last 24 hours.

Out of 22,431 new COVID cases and 318 deaths, Kerala reported 12,616 cases and 134 deaths yesterday — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2021

The recovery rate presently stands at 97.95 percent, the highest since March 2020. The country reported a weekly positivity rate of 1.68 percent which is less than 3 percent for the last 104 days. The daily positivity rate in the country stands at 1.57 percent, less than 3 percent for the last 38 days.

Additionally, with the administration of 43,09,525 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 92.63 Cr (92,63,68,608) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 90,14,182 sessions. A total of 14,31,819 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed today.

