India records 22,775 new COVID-19 cases, 406 deaths; Omicron tally reaches 1,431

New Delhi: India recorded 22,775 new COVID-19 cases, 406 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,81,486, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday (January 1, 2022). The active cases stand at 1,04,781.

An increase of 13,420 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 8,949 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,42,75,312.

COVID19 | India reports 22,775 new cases, 8,949 recoveries and 406 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active caseload currently stands at 1,04,781. Recovery Rate currently at 98.32% Omicron case tally stands at 1,431. pic.twitter.com/CiGR3FNB13 — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2022

India logged 161 fresh Omicron infections, taking the total tally of such cases in the country to 1,431, according to the Union Health Ministry data. At least 488 have recovered, the Health Ministry said.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases at 454, followed by Delhi at 351, Tamil Nadu at 118, Gujarat at 115, Kerala at 109. A total of 23 states and Union territories have reported cases of the new variant, namely Telangana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur and Punjab.

The active cases comprised 0.30 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.32 percent, the health ministry said.

Meanwhile, CoWIN registrations for the COVID-19 vaccination beneficiaries in the 15-18 age group will begin on the occasion of New Year on Saturday (January 1, 2021). In this vaccination drive, both walk-in and online registration (through CoWIN) facilities are available for 15-18-year-olds.

