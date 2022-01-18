हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India records 2,38,018 fresh Covid-19 cases, more than 20,000 less than yesterday

The country saw a dip in daily infections for the second straight day. The daily positivity rate is at 14.43% while the weekly positivity rate is 14.92%

New Delhi: For the second day in a row, India witnessed a decline in its daily Covid-19 count. On Tuesday (January 18), the country saw a dip in daily infections as the country reported 2,38,018 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The new infections were 20,071 less than that reported on Monday.

With the addition of new infections, the country's active caseload mounted to 17,36,628, which is 4.62% of the total cases reported so far. The daily positivity rate is at 14.43% while the weekly positivity rate is 14.92%. Meanwhile, the Omicron infection tally has risen to 8,891 across the nation, an increase of 8.31% from Monday.

The recovery of 1,57,421 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,53,94,882. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 94.09%. However, 310 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours thereby taking the death toll to 4,86,761. In the last 24 hours, 16,49,143 tests were conducted to detect the presence of the virus. Since the onset of the pandemic, the country has conducted 70.54 crore tests so far.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, over 158.04 crore vaccine doses have been administered till date. Notably, India's vaccination drive completed its one year on Sunday. 

