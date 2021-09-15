हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

India records 27,176 new COVID-19 infections, less than 50,000 daily cases for 80 consecutive days

New Delhi: India on Wednesday saw a single-day rise of 27,176 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally to 3,33,16,755, while the death toll climbed to 4,43,497 with 284 fresh fatalities. With this, the country has recorded less than 50,000 daily cases for 80 consecutive days now.

The active cases have declined to 3,51,087 and comprise 1.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.62 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

 

 

A reduction of 11,120 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Union Health Ministry said that more than 74.25 crores (74,25,94,875) vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far. 

Over 4.62 crores (4,62,75,955) balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered, it added.

On Tuesday, Kerala reported 15,876 cases of COVID-19, and the number of active cases in the state dropped below two lakh -- 1,98,865 to be exact. Kerala's Test Positivity Rate (TPR) has declined to 15.12% from 19%, reported last week.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

