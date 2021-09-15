Andhra Pradesh extends night curfew till September 30 as COVID-19 cases rise

NEW DELHI: The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh has extended the existing night curfew in the state till September 30 with effect from September 16.

The order in this regard came from the Chief Minister’s Office, according to news agency ANI.

The night curfew across the state has been extended from the 16 September to 30 September: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2021

A decision to this effect was taken by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy following a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation across the state. The state government had earlier decided to continue with the night curfews in the state between 11 pm to 6 am in view of the increasing daily Covid-19 infections in the state and also the upcoming festival season.

Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reported 1,125 new Covid-19 infections and nine fatalities, taking the state’s total caseload so far to 2,031,974 and the death toll to 14,019.

The active caseload in the state stood at 14,412, according to a bulletin from the health department. Chittoor district continued to report a higher number of cases, adding 210 it to its tally. SPS Nellore registered 184, Krishna 164, West Godavari 161 and Prakasam 110 in 24 hours. The remaining eight districts added less than 90 new cases each, with Kurnool and Vizianagaram logging one and seven respectively.

Krishna district saw three more COVID-19 deaths, West Godavari two, East Godavari, Guntur, SPS Nellore and Prakasam one each in a day.

Live TV