हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

COVID-19: UAE announces travel ban on unvaccinated citizens amid Omicron scare

In view of the Omicron scare, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a travel ban on unvaccinated citizens from January 10 with a requirement to obtain the booster dose for the fully vaccinated.

COVID-19: UAE announces travel ban on unvaccinated citizens amid Omicron scare
Representational Image

New Delhi: In view of the Omicron scare, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a travel ban on unvaccinated citizens from January 10 with a requirement to obtain the booster dose for the fully vaccinated.

"Ban on Travel on UAE citizens unvaccinated with #Covid19 vaccine, starting Jan 10, 2022, with a requirement to obtain the booster dose for the fully vaccinated," said the country`s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) in a tweet on Saturday (January 1, 2022).

The authorities also stated that this order would not be applicable for those medically exempted from taking the vaccine, humanitarian and treatment cases.

The decision comes as the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 is rallying infections in a large number of countries and has surged the hospitalisations in the US and Europe.

The massive spread of the new variant of the coronavirus, surges in infections and hospitalisations have also led to the cancellation of a large number of flights globally as fear grows.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19Coronaviruscovid omicron variantOmicronCOVID-19 vaccinetravel banUnited Arab Emirates (UAE)
Next
Story

Omicron and Delta variants together spell return of unpopular restrictions across the world

Must Watch

PT5M22S

DNA: Non-Stop News: January 1, 2022 | Sudhir Chaudhary | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News