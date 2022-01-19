India records 2,82,970 new Covid cases in last 24 hours, Mumbai's positivity rate drops to 10%

New Delhi: India on Wednesday (January 19) reported 2,82,970 new cases, which is 18% higher than yesterday's 2.38 lakh daily cases, the health ministry data showed. The country also reported 441 coronavirus related deaths taking the total death count in the country due to the infection to 487,202.

Currently, India’s total caseload stands at 3,79,01,241. This includes 8,961 cases of the Omicron variant. With today’s addition, the active caseload stands at 18,31,000.

In a little relief to the Maharashtra government, Mumbai in the last 24 hours contributed 6,032 fresh COVID cases, marginally lower than yesterday dropping the state’s positivity rate to 10% from the previous 12.8%.

Meanwhile, West Bengal reported West Bengal reports 11,447 new COVID-19 cases, 15,418 recoveries and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, the trend of new Covid cases in Kerala has been on a high for the past one week and on Wednesday it recorded a staggering 34,199 cases taking the daily test positivity rate to 37.17 per cent, said a statement from Health Minister Veena George.

From the poll-bound states, Uttar Pradesh reported 17,776 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday that pushed its active infection tally to 98,238, while seven more fatalities raised the death toll to 22,990, an official statement issued here said.

Lucknow recorded a maximum of 3,516 new cases, followed by 2,003 from Ghaziabad, 1,403 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 958 from Meerut and 570 from Varanasi, among other districts, it said.

With that, India’s active cases now comprise 4.83% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.88% in the start of the day.

The cumulative vaccination coverage across the country crossed 158 crore doses on Tuesday.

Live TV