India records 28,326 fresh COVID-19 cases, 260 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 28,326 new COVID-19 cases and 260 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,35,52,805 and the total death toll to 4,46,918, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday (September 26, 2021). Out of these, Kerala contributed 16,671 fresh cases and 120 deaths.

Over 26,032 recoveries were also recorded in the country in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 3,29,02,351 and the active caseload now stands at 3,03,476.

An increase of 2,034 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate stands at 1.90 percent, while the recovery rate is currently at 97.77 percent. According to the data, 85.60 Crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 231.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.74 million and vaccinations soared to over 6.07 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University`s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 231,477,987, 4,742,762 and 6,072,672,218, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 42,901,854 and 687,746, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 33,624,419 cases.

