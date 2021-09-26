हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

India records 28,326 fresh COVID-19 cases, 260 deaths in last 24 hours

Over 26,032 recoveries, 28,326 new COVID-19 cases and 260 deaths were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 3,29,02,351 and total caseload to 3,35,52,805. 

India records 28,326 fresh COVID-19 cases, 260 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 28,326 new COVID-19 cases and 260 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,35,52,805 and the total death toll to 4,46,918, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday (September 26, 2021). Out of these, Kerala contributed 16,671 fresh cases and 120 deaths.

Over 26,032 recoveries were also recorded in the country in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 3,29,02,351 and the active caseload now stands at 3,03,476. 

An increase of 2,034 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate stands at 1.90 percent, while the recovery rate is currently at 97.77 percent. According to the data, 85.60 Crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. 

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 231.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.74 million and vaccinations soared to over 6.07 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University`s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 231,477,987, 4,742,762 and 6,072,672,218, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 42,901,854 and 687,746, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 33,624,419 cases.

(With Agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 caseloadcovid-19 in india
Next
Story

India first to develop DNA vaccine, can be administered to those above 12: PM Modi

Must Watch

PT7M45S

PM Modi at UNGA: 'Modi-Modi' slogans raised outside UN headquarters