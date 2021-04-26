India records 3.52 lakh COVID cases, highest single-day spike for fifth consecutive day

New Delhi: The COVID-19 situation in India continues to remain grim as the country recorded more than 3 lakh coronavirus infections for the fifth day in a row.

India on Monday (April 26, 2021) recorded, yet again, the highest single-day spike with 3,52,991 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 28,13,658, as per the health ministry update on Monday morning.

Ther country also registered over 2,000 deaths for the sixth consecutive day with the highest spike in deaths on a single-day. A total of 2,812 COVID-19 related deaths and 2,19,272 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. The total count of positive cases now stands at 1,73,13,163, including 1,95,123 deaths and 1,43,04,382 recoveries.

As many as 27,93,21,177 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to April 25, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed. Of these 14,02,367 samples were tested on Sunday. The total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered stand at 14,19,11,223.

Meanwhile, numerous countries including the United States, United Kingdom and Germany have extended a helping-hand towards India in its fight against the second wave of COVID-19.

The US on Sunday (April 25) assured to help India in its war with coronavirus by offering to provide the necessary raw material to manufacture Covishield vaccine.

The development took place after the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held a phone conversation with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

A White House statement said, “deep sympathy for the people of India following the recent spike in Covid-19 cases”, and affirmed America’s solidarity with India.

On the other hand, "We stand side by side with India" UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, "as a friend and partner during what is a deeply concerning time in the fight against Covid-19", adding, “Vital medical equipment, including hundreds of oxygen concentrators and ventilators, is now on its way from the UK to India to support efforts to prevent the tragic loss of life from this terrible virus."

Germany is also all set to send oxygen and medical aid to India in the coming days to help it tackle its COVID-19 crisis, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.

As per the union health ministry data, five states of the country, namely Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Kerala, contribute 54 percent of the cases.

