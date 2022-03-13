हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

India records 3,116 new Covid-19 cases, 47 deaths in last 24 hours

The country recorded 5,559 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,24,37,072. 

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 3,116 new Covid-19 cases, 47 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,15,850, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday (March 13, 2022). The active cases stand at 38,069.

A decrease of 2,490 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 5,559 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,24,37,072. 

The active cases account for 0.09 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​180.13 crore. As many as 7,61,737 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 455.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.03 million and vaccinations to over 10.68 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 79,508,508 and 967,158, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (42,987,875 infections and 515,803 deaths), followed by Brazil (29,313,228 infections and 654,843 deaths).

