COVID-19

India records 34,113 new Covid-19 cases, 346 deaths in last 24 hours

A decrease of 58,163 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. 

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 34,113 new Covid-19 cases, 346 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,09,011, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday (February 14, 2022). The active cases stand at 4,78,882.

A decrease of 58,163 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 91,930 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,16,77,641. 

The active cases comprise 1.12 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 97.68 per cent. 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.19 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.99 per cent, according to the ministry. 

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​172.95 crore. As many as 10,67,908 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

