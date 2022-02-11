India records 58,077 new Covid-19 cases, 657 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 58,077 new Covid-19 cases, 657 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,07,177, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Friday (February 11, 2022). The active cases stand at 6,97,802.

India reports 58,077 fresh #COVID19 cases, 1,50,407 recoveries and 657 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases: 6,97,802 (1.64%)

Death toll: 5,07,177

A decrease of 92,987 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 1,50,407 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,13,31,158.

The active cases comprise 1.64 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 97.17 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.89 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 5.76 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​171.79 crore. As many as 14,91,678 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

The 657 new fatalities include 341 from Kerala and 45 from Maharashtra. A total of 5,07,177 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,292 from Maharashtra, 61,134 from Kerala, 39,534 from Karnataka, 37,862 from Tamil Nadu, 26,035 from Delhi, 23,372 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,938 from West Bengal.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 405.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.78 million and vaccinations to over 10.14 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 77,437,114 and 915,349, according to the CSSE. The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (42,478,060 infections and 506,520 deaths), followed by Brazil (27,135,550 infections and 636,338 deaths).

