India records 35,662 new COVID-19 cases, 33,798 recoveries in 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 35,662 new COVID-19 cases and 281 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,34,17,390 and death toll to 4,44,529, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday (September 18, 2021).

The country also recorded 33,798 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 3,26,32,222 and the active caseload now stands at 3,40,639. An increase of 1,583 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Additionally, India on Friday set a new world record of administering the highest number of COVID-19 vaccines in a day. The country achieved the milestones of administering more than 2.50 crores vaccines under the "Vaccine Sewa" campaign to mark the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As per the data, India's total number of vaccination on the day climbed to 2,50,10,390 by midnight.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 55,07,80,273 samples have been tested up to September 17th for COVID-19. Of these 14,48,833 samples were tested on Friday.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) approval for the emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin is likely to be delayed till October 5. According to WHO, the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) will be meeting on October 5 to grant EUA to Covaxin.

