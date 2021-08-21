हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

India records 34,457 new COVID cases, 375 deaths in last 24 hours

The number of active cases has dipped to 3,61,340 which is the lowest in 151 days. The recovery rate is at 97.54 percent which is the highest since March 2020. 

India records 36,571 new COVID cases, 375 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 34,457 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday (August 21, 2021). The country also reported 36,347 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery count to 3,15,97, 982. Additionally, the country also reported 375 deaths on Saturday, taking the death toll to 4,33,964. 

The number of active cases has dipped to 3,61,340 which is the lowest in 151 days. The recovery rate is at 97.54 percent which is the highest since March 2020. The daily positivity rate is at 2 percent while the weekly positivity rate is at 1.98 percent less than 3 percent for the last 57 days, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 

Meanwhile, the sources told Zee Media that the Serum Institute of India (SII) has filed for World Health Organization (WHO) emergency use listing (EUL) for its upcoming COVID-19 vaccine Covovax. The sources said that the global health body has accepted the application of the Pune-based pharmaceutical company and a pre-submission meeting was also held between the Serum Institute of India and WHO on August 10. 

Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 caseload
COVID-19: Serum Institute of India files for WHO Emergency Use Listing for its Covovax vaccine

