India records 39,742 COVID-19 cases, 535 deaths in the last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 39,742 new COVID-19 cases and 535 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday (July 25, 2021). India's total coronavirus caseload has now increased to 3,13,71,901, of which, 4,20,551 have succumbed to the virus, while 4,08,212 are active cases. A decline of 765 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

A total of 3,05,43,138 people have recovered from the COVID-19 infections in the country. At least 39,972 people recovered from the infection on Sunday, taking the national recovery rate to 97.36 percent.

"More than 45.37 crore (45,37,70,580) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 11,79,010 doses are in the pipeline," said Union Health Ministry in a release.

According to a PTI report, India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

