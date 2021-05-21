हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

India records 4,209 COVID-19 deaths, over 2.59 lakh new cases in past 24 hours

 4,209 people succumbed to COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry data on Friday. 

File Photo

New Delhi: India recorded over 2.59 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 2,60,31,991. While 4,209 people succumbed to the infection. 

As per Union Health Ministry data, 2,59,591 fresh COVID-19 infections were reported along with 3,57,295 recoveries in a single day. The total discharges reached 2,27,12,735 while the active cases stood at 30,27,925. The death toll has mounted to 2,91,331, as per the official data. 

On Thursday, 2,76,070 fresh infections, while 3,874 coronavirus-related deaths were reported. It also recorded the highest single-day tests so far with over 20.55 lakh samples being tested on Thursday.

Meanwhile, India has administered 19,18,79,503 coronavirus vaccine doses so far. 

As per the Union Health ministry, nearly two crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories while around 26 lakh are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days.

"The government of India has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 21 crore vaccine doses (21,07,31,130) to states and UTs. Of this, the total consumption (including wastage) is 19,09,60,575 doses (as per data available at 8 am today)," the ministry said.

(With inputs from agencies)

