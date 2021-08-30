हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

India records 42,909 new COVID-19 cases, 380 deaths in 24 hours

According to Ministry of Health data, India on Monday recorded 42,909 new COVID-19 cases, 380 deaths in the last 24 hours. 

India records 42,909 new COVID-19 cases, 380 deaths in 24 hours
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 42,909 new COVID-19 cases, 380 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,27,37,939 and total death toll to 4,38,210, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday (August 30, 2021). 

The country also recorded 34,763 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 3,19,23,405 and the active caseload has now increased to 3,76,324. The COVID recovery rate currently stands at 97.51 percent.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 caseloadcovid-19 in india
Next
Story

IIT GATE 2022 registration process begins today at gate.iitkgp.ac.in, details here

Must Watch

PT2M37S

Taliban furious at American Air Strike, said, "There is no right to strike in Afghanistan"