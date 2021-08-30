India records 42,909 new COVID-19 cases, 380 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 42,909 new COVID-19 cases, 380 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,27,37,939 and total death toll to 4,38,210, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday (August 30, 2021).

The country also recorded 34,763 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 3,19,23,405 and the active caseload has now increased to 3,76,324. The COVID recovery rate currently stands at 97.51 percent.

380 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 4,38,210: Union Health Ministry Of 42,909 fresh COVID infections & 380 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala recorded 29,836 cases and 75 deaths yesterday — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2021

