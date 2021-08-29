हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India records 45,083 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate at 97.53 per cent

Of total new COVID-19 cases and deaths reported, Kerala remained the highest contributor with 31,265 new positive cases and 153 deaths yesterday.

New Delhi: India recorded 45,083 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative tally to 3.26 crores (3,26,95,030), the health ministry said on Sunday (August 29).

With 35,840 recoveries added in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate stood at 97.53 per cent. 3,18,88,642 patients have recovered so far.

The death toll has climbed to 4,37,830 with 460 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases have increased to 3,68,558 comprising 1.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.53 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 8,783 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Of total new COVID-19 cases and deaths reported, Kerala remained the highest contributor with 31,265 new positive cases and 153 deaths yesterday.

On Saturday, India had reported 46,759 new cases and 509 deaths.

