India records 7,350 new COVID-19 cases, 202 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 7,350 new COVID-19 cases, 202 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,46,97,860 and the total death toll to 4,75,636, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday (December 13, 2021). The country also recorded 7,973 recoveries today.

COVID19 | India reports 7,350 new cases, 202 deaths and 7,973 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 91,456; lowest in 561 days: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/V5lr01ylFH — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021

A decrease of 825 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours. The active caseload stands at 91,456.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.37 percent, the highest since March 2020, the Health Ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.86 percent. It has been less than 2 percent for the last 70 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.69 percent. It has been below 1 percent for the last 29 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,41,30,768, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.37 percent.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 133.17 crore.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the new Omicron coronavirus strain which is now present in 63 countries, will surpass Delta in spreading speed.

"As of December 9, 2021, cases of human infections with this variant have been identified in 63 countries across all six WHO regions," read the overview by the WHO, reported Sputnik. It is not clear yet, why the new strain is spreading so fast, the organization added.

"However, given the current available data, it is likely that Omicron will outpace the Delta variant where community transmission occurs," the document said.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV