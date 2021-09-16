India records 80 murders daily, Uttar Pradesh reports maximum cases in 2020: NCRB

New Delhi: As per the National Crime Records Bureau`s (NCRB) report India on an average records 80 murders and 77 rape cases daily for the year 2020. In 2019, a total of 28,915 murders were reported with a daily average of 79 killings during the year it is a marginal increase of 1 per cent. Uttar Pradesh tops the chart among states with a total of 29,193 fatalities in the year.

Uttar Pradesh reports a maximum of 3,779 murder cases in 2020 followed by Bihar with 3,150 cases, in Maharashtra 2,163 cases were registered, 2,101 cases in Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal lodged 1,948 murder cases, as per the data. Additionally, Delhi logged 472 murder cases in 2020, according to the data for the year.

While, 77 rape cases were reported across India on an average every day in 2020, totalling 28,046 such incidents during the year. As many as 3,71,503 cases of crime against women were reported across the country last year, showing a decline of 8.3 per cent as 4,05,326 cases were registered in 2019, the NCRB stated.

As per the NCRB data, Rajasthan tops the charts with 5,310 rapes in 2020, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 2,769 cases, Madhya Pradesh (2,339 cases), and Maharashtra (2,061 cases). The crime rate registered per lakh women population is 56.5 in 2020 in comparison with 62.3 in 2019.

Overall India has seen a jump of 28 per cent in registration of crimes in 2020 compared to 2019, mainly due to COVID-19-related violations in the country.

In 2020, the registration of cases under IPC has increased by 31.9 per cent while cases under Special and Local Laws (SLL) has surged by 21.6 per cent compared to 2019.

The report also stated that a major increase has been witnessed in the cases registered under Disobedience to order duly promulgated by Public Servant (Section 188 IPC) from 29,469 to 6,12,179 in 2020.

(With ANI inputs)