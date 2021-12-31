हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India records first ‘Omicron death’ in Maharashtra, health authorities disagree

India records first ‘Omicron death’ in Maharashtra, health authorities disagree
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: A 52-year-old man, who was infected with COVID-19 Omicron variant, died of a heart attack on Tuesday at Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation`s Yashwantrao Chavan Hospital in Pune, as per the Public Health Department. 

The health department informed that the patient has a travel history to Nigeria and had diabetes for the last 13 years.

"The death of this patient is due to non-COVID-19 reasons. Coincidently, today`s National Institute of Virology (NIV) report has revealed that he was infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19," added the health bulletin by the Public Health Department, Maharashtra. 

As many as 198 new cases of COVID-19`s Omicron variant were reported today in Maharashtra. 

The total number of Omicron cases in Maharashtra has mounted to 450. Of the 198 patients reported by the National Institute of Virology (NIV), 30 are international travellers, according to the bulletin.

