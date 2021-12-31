हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

India sees massive jump in COVID-19 cases with 16,764 new infections; Omicron tally reaches 1,270

An increase of 8,959 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. 

India sees massive jump in COVID-19 cases with 16,764 new infections; Omicron tally reaches 1,270
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, 220 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,81,080, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Friday (December 31, 2021). The active cases stand at 91,361.

An increase of 8,959 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 7,585 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,42,66,363. 

India has reported a total of 1,270 Omicron cases, according to the Health Ministry data. At least 374 have recovered, the Health Ministry said. 

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases at 450, followed by Delhi at 320, Kerala at 109, Gujarat at 97, Rajasthan at 69, Telangana at 62. A total of 23 states and Union territories have reported cases of the new variant, namely Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur and Punjab. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 caseloadcovid-19 in indiaCOVID-19 cases todayCOVID casescovid-19 deaths in indiaOmicron
Next
Story

Maharashtra announces fresh curbs for weddings, funerals, events amid Omicron scare

Must Watch

PT23M37S

DNA: Coronavirus - Is India heading towards another lockdown?