India sees massive jump in COVID-19 cases with 16,764 new infections; Omicron tally reaches 1,270

New Delhi: India recorded 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, 220 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,81,080, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Friday (December 31, 2021). The active cases stand at 91,361.

An increase of 8,959 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 7,585 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,42,66,363.

COVID19 | India reports 16,764 new cases, 7,585 recoveries and 220 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active caseload currently stands at 91,361. Recovery Rate currently at 98.36% Omicron case tally stands at 1,270. pic.twitter.com/zbKKRiP4kW — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

India has reported a total of 1,270 Omicron cases, according to the Health Ministry data. At least 374 have recovered, the Health Ministry said.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases at 450, followed by Delhi at 320, Kerala at 109, Gujarat at 97, Rajasthan at 69, Telangana at 62. A total of 23 states and Union territories have reported cases of the new variant, namely Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur and Punjab.

