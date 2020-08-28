हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

India records highest 24-hour spike of 77266 COVID-19 cases, total nears 34 lakh

India on Friday registered highest single-day spike of 77,266 new cases of COVID-19 infections and 1,057 fatalities. The COVID-19 case tally climbs to 33,87,501 which includes 7,42,023 active cases, 25,83,948 cured cases and 61,529 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

India records highest 24-hour spike of 77266 COVID-19 cases, total nears 34 lakh

New Delhi: India on Friday registered highest single-day spike of 77,266 new cases of COVID-19 infections and 1,057 fatalities. The COVID-19 case tally climbs to 33,87,501 which includes 7,42,023 active cases, 25,83,948 cured cases and 61,529 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

The COVID-19 active caseload stands at 7,42,023, while 25,83,948 people have recovered from the infection.

The recovery rate has been recorded at 76.28 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.82 per cent.

The Union Health Ministry informed that more than three-fourth of cases have recovered in the past 5 months and less than one-fourth are active.

"In the past 5 months, more than 3/4 of cases have recovered and less than 1/4 are active now. Effective implementation of the Centre`s strategic and graded TEST-TRACK-TREAT approach has led to higher recoveries and lower fatality," MOHFW tweeted.

India total COVID-19 caseload breached the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and on August 23 it went past 30 lakh cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 9,01,338 samples were tested on Thursday and over 3.94 crore samples have been tested so far.

Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 24.3 million, while the deaths have increased to over 829,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

