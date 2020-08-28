Over three-fourth of total COVID-19 cases recovered in past 5 months: Health Ministry

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health on Friday (August 28) said that more than three-fourth of the total coronavirus cases in India have recovered in the past five months' time. It added that out of the total cases now less than one-fourth are active in the country.

The Ministry believes that the implementation of Centre's strategic and graded TEST-TRACK-TREAT approach has brought this positive development in India.

Taking to Twitter the Ministry shared a graph writing, ''In the past 5 months, more than 3/4 of cases have recovered and less than 1/4 are active now. Effective implementation of Centre's strategic and graded TEST-TRACK-TREAT approach has led to higher recoveries and lower fatality.''

Meanwhile, the coronavirus tally in India crossed 33-lakh mark on Thursday (August 27) with the highest single-day spike of 75,760 new coronavirus cases.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), active COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 7,25,991, while 25,23,771 people have recovered. The cumulative toll has reached 60,472 deaths.

As per the Ministry's latest data, the rate of recovery from the COVID-19 infection has risen to 76.24 percent and the positivity rate stands at 8.19 percent.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Delhi has a recovery rate of 90 per cent followed by Tamil Nadu with 85 per cent. Bihar stood at number three with a recovery rate of 83.80 per cent, followed by Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (82.60 per cent), Haryana (82.10 per cent), Gujarat (80.20 per cent), among others.