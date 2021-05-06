14-day complete lockdown imposed in Rajasthan, wedding ceremonies banned till May 31

New Delhi: As the number of coronavirus infections in Rajasthan increases the state government has announced the entire lockdown in the state. The lockdown will come to force from 5:00 am of May 10 till 5:00 am of May 24. All activities except essential services, have been completely banned. Weddings have been prohibited.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made the announcment after a meeting of the Council of Ministers.

On Wednesday, Gehlot had formed a group of five ministers to deliberate on measures to break the chain of COVID-19 transition in the state. They submitted a report to Gehlot on Thursday.

The report, suggested imposing lockdown. After this, in the meeting of the Council of Ministers, chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday evening, the committee brainstormed on the recommendations of and the announcment was made.

Among the group of ministers who suggested lockdown include Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Jalade Minister Dr. BD Kalla, Medical Minister Dr. Raghu Sharma, Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotasara and Minister of State for Medicine, Dr. Subhash Garg.