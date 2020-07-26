India records highest single-day coronavirus COVID-19 recoveries; 63.92 per cent cured so far

New Delhi: India recorded the highest ever single-day recoveries on July 25 with more than 36,000 thousand patients discharged. The recovery rate touches a new high of 63.92 per cent.

As many as 36,145 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged in the last 24 hours. This has taken the total number of recovered cases to 8,85,576.

The number of active cases are 4,67,882. The cured cases outnumber the active cases by more than 4 lakh.

The gap between active and recovered cases has crossed 4 lakh and currently stands at 4,17,694. Recovered cases are 1.89 times more than the active cases.

Meanwhile, for the first time a record number of more than 4,40,000 tests have been conducted in a single day. With 4,42,263 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the number of Test Per Million (TPM) has further increased to 11,805 and cumulative testing to 1,62,91,331.

Government labs have set a new record of testing 3,62,153 samples. The private labs have also scaled a new high of 79,878 samples tested in a single day.

The Central government has advised all State/UT governments to keep up with and effectively implement the strategy of “Test, Track and Treat”.

India's case fatality rate is one of the lowest in the world, currently, it is 2.31%.

With 48,661 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 13,85,522 on Sunday, while the death toll rose to 32,063 with 705 new fatalities.