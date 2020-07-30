India records highest single-day spike of 52123 COVID-19 cases, total nears 16-lakh mark

New Delhi: India on Thursday (July 30, 2020) registered the highest single-day spike of 52,123 coronavirus COVID-19 cases taking the total tally to 15,83,792 while the number of recoveries surpassed 10 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry.

While the number of active cases is 5,28,242 and 10,20,582 have been cured/discharged, the recovery rate has been recorded at 64.44 per cent. As many as 775 people have reportedly died due to the COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours taking the toll to 34,968, the ministry update showed.

The number of tests for detection of COVID-19 has crossed the 18-million mark in the country. The positivity rate is at 11.67% while the fatality rate is at 2.21%.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 1,81,90,382 COVID-19 samples have been tested up to July 29 with 4,46,642 samples tested on Wednesday.

Of the 775 deaths reported, 298 are from Maharashtra, 92 from Karnataka, 82 from Tamil Nadu, 65 from Andhra Pradesh, 41 from West Bengal, 33 from Uttar Pradesh, 26 from Delhi, 25 from Punjab, 24 from Gujarat, 15 Jammu and Kashmir, 13 from Madhya Pradesh, 12 from Telangana; PTI reported.

The health ministry pointed put that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.