Coronavirus

India records highest single-day spike of 55,078 COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 16 lakh mark

There are 5,45,318 active COVID-19 cases in the country. The recovery rate rose to 64.54 percent while the fatality rate dropped further to 2.18 percent.

India records highest single-day spike of 55,078 COVID-19 cases; tally crosses 16 lakh mark

New Delhi: India recorded single-day surge of 55,078 cases highest till date infections, India's COVID-19 caseload raced past 16 lakh on Friday (July 31), just two days after it reached the 15-lakh mark, while the number of recoveries rose to 10,57,805, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The country has so far registered 16,38,870 instances of the coronavirus infection. The death toll increased to 35,747 with 779 fatalities being reported in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

This is the second consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000. The total number of confirmed cases also includes foreigners.

There are 5,45,318 active COVID-19 cases in the country. The recovery rate rose to 64.54 per cent while the fatality rate dropped further to 2.18 per cent.

Maharashtra remains to be the worst-hit state and has 4,11,798 total cases, including 2,48,615 recovered cases and 1,48,150 active cases. It is followed by Tamil Nadu, which has 2,39,978 cases and then Delhi, which logged 1,34,403 cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative 1,88,32,970 samples have been tested up to July 30 with 6,42,588 being examined on Thursday.

CoronavirusCoronavirus data todayCOVID-19coronavirus outbreak in India
Vikas Dubey's close aide Jaykant Vajpayee booked under Gangster Act

