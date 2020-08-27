India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 new coronavirus cases, COVID-19 tally crosses 33-lakh mark

New Delhi: India on Thursday (August 27, 2020) recorded the highest single-day spike of 75,760 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and the country’s COVID-19 tally crossed 33-lakh mark.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), active COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 7,25,991, while 25,23,771 people have recovered.

With 1,023 new deaths, the cumulative toll has reached 60,472 deaths, the Ministry added.

The COVID-19 case tally in the country climbed to 33,10,235 including 7,25,991 active cases, 25,23,772 cured/discharged/migrated, the Health Ministry data showed.

The rate of recovery from the COVID-19 infection has risen to 76.24 % and the positivity rate stands at 8.19 %, the Health Ministry said in its 8 AM bulletin.

With 1,73,195 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of active cases and 23,089 patients succumbed to the disease in the state.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 9,24,998 samples were tested on Wednesday and over 3.85 crore samples have been tested so far.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Delhi has a recovery rate of 90 per cent followed by Tamil Nadu with 85 per cent. Bihar stood at number three with a recovery rate of 83.80 per cent, followed by Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (82.60 per cent), Haryana (82.10 per cent), Gujarat (80.20 per cent), among others.

Assam has the lowest Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 0.27 per cent in the country, followed Kerala with 0.39 per cent.