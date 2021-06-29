India records less than 40,000 daily new COVID-19 cases after 102 days, active count drops to 5.52 lakh

New Delhi: India recorded less than 40,000 daily new COVID-19 cases after 102 days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday (June 29, 2021).

There were 37,566 new infections in the last 24 hours across the country and the active count has dropped to 5.52 lakh.

The weekly positivity rate currently stands at 2.74%, while the daily positivity rate has come down to 2.12%.

There were also 907 coronavirus-related deaths and 56,994 recoveries in the last 24 hours. With this, the country's COVID-19 death toll has increased to 3,97,637, while the total number of recoveries has jumped to 2.93 crores.

Meanwhile, the number of vaccine doses administered across the country is nearing 33 crores and is currently at 32.90 crores.

Earlier on Monday, amid reports of a third wave of coronavirus hitting India in the coming months, the COVID Task Force chief VK Paul said that it will be unfair to put a date for any COVID wave as the behaviour of coronavirus is unpredictable. He said that a disciplined and effective pandemic response can help the country get away from any significant outbreak.

The NITI Aayog member asserted that there is no scientific data so far to establish that the new variant is highly transmissible or reduces vaccine efficacy.

